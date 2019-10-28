CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Katie Hill: My ‘Imperfections’ Were ‘Weaponized and Used to Try to Destroy Me’
In remarks following her resignation announcement, Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) said she would no longer be “subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives.” In a video statement Monday, she claimed the publishing of her nude photographs and private text messages were part of a “coordinated campaign carried out by the right-wing media and Republican opponents enabling and perpetuating my husband’s abuse.” She also said it was “disgusting and unforgivable” they would give her “husband’s abuse” a national platform.
Hill, who admitted to having a relationship with a campaign staffer, said she was stepping down to prevent herself from becoming a “distraction” to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump. “As the victim of (revenge porn), I call it one of the worst things that we can do to our sisters and our daughters,” she said. “I’m hurt. I’m angry. The path I saw so clearly for myself is no longer there. I’ve had moments where I wondered what the last three years of my life were for and if it was worth it,” she continued. “I never claimed to be perfect, but I would have never thought my imperfections would be weaponized and used to try to destroy me(.)”