CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ALL IN THE FAMILY

    Rep. Katie Hill’s Husband Says She Used Influence to Get Him Jobs at Non-Profit

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Mark Ralston/Getty

    Rep. Katie Hill’s husband says in divorce papers that she used her influence to get him jobs at a non-profit where she was a top executive before she was elected to Congress, CNBC reported. Hill (D-CA) is the subject of an ethics investigation into allegations that she had an affair with her legislative director and with a campaign staffer; she admits having a relationship with the latter. The romance was exposed when the conservative website Red State published photos that reportedly came from the Facebook page of Hill's estranged husband Kenny Heslep. In his divorce papers, Heslep says he worked three jobs at People Assisting the Homeless, and was moved out of one because the non-profit “was concerned about nepotism and how it looked that she was my boss.”

    Read it at CNBC