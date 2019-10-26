CHEAT SHEET
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Rep. Katie Hill’s Husband Says She Used Influence to Get Him Jobs at Non-Profit
Rep. Katie Hill’s husband says in divorce papers that she used her influence to get him jobs at a non-profit where she was a top executive before she was elected to Congress, CNBC reported. Hill (D-CA) is the subject of an ethics investigation into allegations that she had an affair with her legislative director and with a campaign staffer; she admits having a relationship with the latter. The romance was exposed when the conservative website Red State published photos that reportedly came from the Facebook page of Hill's estranged husband Kenny Heslep. In his divorce papers, Heslep says he worked three jobs at People Assisting the Homeless, and was moved out of one because the non-profit “was concerned about nepotism and how it looked that she was my boss.”