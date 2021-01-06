CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Kevin Brady Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) has tested positive for COVID-19 and will “begin treatment tomorrow.” The highest-ranking Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, who was on the House floor for voting this week, announced his diagnosis in a statement posted on Twitter late Tuesday. “As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day,” he wrote, adding that after beginning treatment, everything “shld be fine.” Brady, 65, joins dozens of other members of Congress in testing positive for the virus or its antibodies. His announcement comes just one day after Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) revealed she had contracted the virus.