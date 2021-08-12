In the fashion of Donald Trump co-opting the term “deplorable” during the 2016 election, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has started selling t-shirts with “moron” emblazoned across the front after House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) used that word to describe his opposition to congressional mask mandates last month. The shirt, which comes in bright MAGA red, defines “moron” as “a term coined by Nancy Pelosi referring to freedom-loving Americans who oppose mask mandates.” In response, a spokesperson for Pelosi’s office said, “A GOP 1st — truth in advertising.” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) tweeted, “Well, if the shirt fits...”