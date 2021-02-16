Rep. Kinzinger Blasted by ‘Brainwashed’ Trumpist Relatives
WITH RELATIVES LIKE THESE...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) served his nation in Iraq and Afghanistan and then beat two Democrat incumbents to win and stay in Congress. But some members of his family are disgusted with him because he’s lost the respect of… wait for it… Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh. The 42-year-old congressman has made public the open letter penned by cousin Karen Otto and endorsed by 10 other family members who are upset he voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump for inciting a riot at the Capitol.
“You should be very proud that you have lost the respect of Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Greg Kelly, etc., and most importantly in our book, Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh and us!" the letter read. Kinzinger told The New York Times that the relatives have been subjected to “brainwashing” by conservative pro-Trump churches. “I hold nothing against them, but I have zero desire or feel the need to reach out and repair that,”he said. “That is 100 percent on them to reach out and repair, and quite honestly, I don’t care if they do or not.”