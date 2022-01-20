Rep. Lauren Boebert Asked Jewish Capitol Tourists If They Were ‘Reconnaissance’
SAY WHAT?
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) asked a question of a Jewish tour group in the Capitol on Thursday that left a rabbi puzzled: “I’m not sure to be offended or not. I was very confused.” As the yarmulke-clad group waited for an opening elevator en route to a visit with Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Boebert stepped out. As she did, she looked the group up and down and asked them if they were visiting the Capitol for “reconnaissance,” according to BuzzFeed News. When asked about the remark, Boebert said she made it in reference to criticism she has received over giving tours of the Capitol prior to the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection: “I saw a large group and made a joke. Sadly when Democrats see the same they demonize my family for a year straight. I’m too short to see anyone’s yarmulkes.”