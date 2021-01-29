Rep. Lauren Boebert Mocks Parkland Survivor Over Marjorie Taylor Greene Video
A day after footage resurfaced of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) badgering Parkland high school shooting survivor David Hogg, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) jumped in late Thursday and mocked Hogg for supposedly not being “tough” enough. The bizarre taunt came after Hogg, a gun control activist and outspoken survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 that left dozens dead, called out Republican leadership for failing to take any action against Greene and Boebert.
Both newly elected congresswomen have set off alarm bells among Democrats for their incendiary rhetoric, which many believe contributed to the deadly riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6. “They can put up all the fencing around the capitol the real threats of @mtgreenee and @laurenboebert will still be inside until @GOPLeader takes a stand,” Hogg, 20, tweeted. Boebert, who has openly bragged about her plans to carry her Glock with her around Washington, D.C., quickly shot back: “David, please. We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child.” She appeared to be alluding to a newly resurfaced video that shows Greene accosting Hogg through the streets of D.C. in 2019 over gun rights and calling him a “coward.” Greene, known for her flirtation with QAnon and endorsement of other conspiracy theories, has asserted in the past that the Parkland shooting was a “false flag.”