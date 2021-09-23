CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Lauren Boebert Spent Campaign Funds on Rent, Utilities
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) revealed in a filing to the Federal Election Commission that she used money from her campaign to pay for personal bills, like rent and utilities. Her campaign said the expenditures were a “personal expense of Lauren Boebert billed to the campaign in error,” and that she then reimbursed the payments, totaling $6,650, through Venmo. Under campaign election laws, it’s illegal to use campaign money on personal expenses. Boebert made the rent and utility payments to John Pacheco, whose address is Boebert’s restaurant, Shooters Grill, in Rifle, Colorado, a gun-themed eatery she owns.