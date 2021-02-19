Rep. Boebert Surrounded Herself With Guns for a Congressional Meeting on Zoom
DON’T TRY AT HOME
During a congressional committee meeting held on Zoom Thursday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sat before an unusual background. The congresswoman’s many guns were displayed behind her during the meeting of the Natural Resources Committee, crammed into bookshelves. Boebert’s Democratic colleagues were quick to call her behavior out as dangerous and unprofessional. “Who were you planning to shoot in a Zoom hearing,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) wrote on Twitter.
The popular Room Raters Twitter account, run by a Democratic former White House staffer, gave Boebert’s armory a 0/10. “Unsafe gun storage is no laughing matter. Is this Fascist fraulein really the best Colorado’s 3rd CD can do?” the account tweeted. Boebert shot back, “Who says this is storage? These are ready for use.” The gun rights advocate has spoken about her desire to carry a firearm throughout Capitol Hill and mocked security measures put in place following the Jan. 6 riot.