Boebert’s Bad Behavior Revealed by Woman Sitting Behind Her at Show: Report
SHAKE, SEÑORA
In all the hubbub surrounding Beetlejuice-gate, there’s one question that has gone unasked: How much of the musical’s score, exactly, does Rep. Lauren Boebert know by heart? Enough to sing along “loudly with her hands in the air,” according to one disgruntled theatergoer who had the misfortune of sitting behind the Colorado congresswoman at a recent performance in Denver. “I’ve never seen anyone act like that before,” the unidentified woman told a columnist for The Denver Post on Wednesday. Boebert’s “outrageous” behavior included vaping ad nauseam, and simply replying “no” when the woman—who said she is pregnant—requested she stop. The Republican representative also filmed the show for long stretches at a time, and was “kissing the man she was with,” according to the Post. At intermission, the woman asked an usher if she could switch seats. “The usher said, ‘You’re not the first complaint [we’ve] had,’” the woman said. When Boebert returned to her seat, she allegedly called the woman a “sad and miserable person.” The legislator, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, was forcibly ejected from the show soon after.