    Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Gun-Themed Shooters Grill to Be Replaced by Mexican Restaurant

    Katie Hawkinson

    Lauren Boebert speaking into a microphone at a Save America Rally in Illinois.

    Kate Munsch/Reuters

    A new Mexican restaurant is taking over the space where Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) high-profile, gun-themed restaurant used to reside in Rifle, Colorado. Boebert’s Slingers Grill gained notoriety for strongly encouraging wait staff to open carry. The restaurant closed down in summer 2022 after the building was sold to a new owner, who did not renew the business’s license. Now, the building will house Mexican restaurant Tapatios—their opening date has yet to be determined.

