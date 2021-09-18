Rep. Lee Zeldin: I Was Diagnosed With Leukemia, But I’m Still Running for Governor

Read it at Twitter
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) has waged a secret war with leukemia since he was diagnosed last fall, but he tweeted Saturday that he’s not letting that stop him from running for governor of New York. Zeldin, a fierce supporter of former President Donald Trump, first revealed the diagnosis, which he received in November of 2020, Friday night at an Ontario County Republican Party fundraising dinner. Zeldin said in a statement on Saturday, “Everything is all good!... Over the last nine months, I have achieved complete remission, am expected to live a normal life, and my doctor says I currently have no evidence of this disease in my system. My health is phenomenal, and I continue to operate at 110 percent.”