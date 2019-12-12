Rep. Louie Gohmert Names Alleged Whistleblower During House Debate
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said the name of the alleged whistleblower while the House Judiciary Committee debated the articles of impeachment on Wednesday night. During his opening remarks, Gohmert said he wanted to call “fact witnesses” during the impeachment hearings. “We needed to hear from those witnesses,” he said, before listing a number of people—including the alleged whistleblower. “(The Democrats) don't want fact witnesses, they want to hear from professors who hate Donald Trump.. this is a dangerous, dangerous time in America,” he said. According to Politico, no other lawmaker has named the alleged whistleblower during proceedings. The Daily Beast previously reported that an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was providing information to Republican lawmakers with the goal of getting the alleged whistleblower’s name into the record of the proceedings—or publicly outing the whistleblower.