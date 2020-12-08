Read it at The Recount
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) had some sort of dental malfunction during his Tuesday press conference. In a video first posted by The Recount, what appears to be a tooth falls out of Gohmert’s gums mid-speech. Gohmert, to his credit, carries on speaking as if nothing is happening. Gohmert, 67, was treated for COVID-19 earlier this year. Last month, The New York Times reported that survivors of the disease had reported dental issues—including teeth falling out—but there is no concrete scientific evidence that the two are directly linked. Representatives from Gohmert’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment by The Daily Beast.