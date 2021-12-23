Rep. Madison Cawthorn Announces Divorce From Wife 8 Months After Wedding
CONSCIOUS UNCOUPLING
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and his wife, Cristina Cawthorn, are divorcing after less than a year of marriage. The North Carolina lawmaker cited his time in Congress, calling the months following his victory “hectic and difficult,” as part of the reason for the split. “When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress… Our victory was unprecedented, but overnight our lives changed,” the congressman said in a Wednesday statement. “That change has been both hectic and difficult, it’s neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for.” Despite agreeing to “fight” for their marriage, Cawthorn continued, the pair “realized that... we had irreconcilable differences between us.” Cawthorn and his wife were wed in April this year, with the 26-year-old representative calling the marriage “the greatest honor, privilege, and adventure” of his life. In a Wednesday interview with Fox 46, Cristina Cawthorn said she and her husband had had “an incredible journey together” but bemoaned a “strenuous” shift into the public eye. “I just don’t want to be married to someone changing the world,” she said.