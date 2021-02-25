Congresswoman Slams Facebook for Labelling Her Video of the Transgender Pride Flag as ‘Hate Speech’
EQUALITY ACT VOTING DAY
The same day the House is set to vote on the Equality Act, which promises to outlaw discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity, Facebook has labeled a video of Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) hanging the transgender pride flag outside her office as hate speech. Rep. Newman, whose daughter is transgender, posted the video of herself placing the flag outside her office and opposite the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on her Facebook page Wednesday. Shortly after, Rep. Greene posted a video on Facebook where she can be seen hanging a sign outside her office saying, “There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust The Science!” Rep. Greene’s video is still up, while Rep. Newman’s has been removed.
“Facebook took down our video of me putting up the Transgender flag outside my office and labeled it as ‘hate speech.’ Meanwhile, they’re still allowing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic video to be posted,” the Illinois congresswoman tweeted. “Supporting transgender Americans is NOT hate speech.”