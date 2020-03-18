Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Marking First Confirmed Case in Congress

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for the new coronavirus, making him the first confirmed case of the virus among lawmakers. In a statement, his office said he decided to go in self-quarantine on Friday before developing a “a fever and a headache” on Saturday. He was notified that he had tested positive earlier Wednesday. “I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus,” Diaz-Balart wrote in a statement. “We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”