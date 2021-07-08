Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Trump Will Not Be Reinstated to Presidency
STOP THE STEAL?
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) publicly rebuked the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump will be reinstated to the presidency Wednesday. Speaking on Steve Bannon’s podcast, Greene said, “I would hate for anyone to get their hopes up thinking that President Trump is going to be back in the White House in August because that’s not true and I’m telling you that as a member of Congress, that’s a very difficult thing to do.” MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and other influential conservative leaders have promoted the baseless theory that a clandestine mechanism of government will restore him to the presidency in the month of August. The Georgia Republican says she believes Trump won the election, going so far as to wear “Stop the Steal” and “Trump Won” masks on the floor of the House, and she has expressed support for QAnon in the past, among other unfounded conspiracy theories.