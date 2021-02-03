CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Parkland Survivor a ‘Dog’
The depths of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) apparent obsession with the survivors of the Parkland school shooting were further revealed Tuesday when video resurfaced of her likening one survivor to an animal. NBC News reports Greene said of David Hogg in an April 2019 interview with a pro-gun group, “He is very trained. He’s like a dog. He’s completely trained.” She went on to call him an “idiot” who “only talks when he is scripted.” Greene has similarly confronted Hogg, who became a gun control activist after surviving the 2018 shooting that left 17 dead, in person in Washington, D.C. She has supported the QAnon conspiracy theory in the past and said that multiple school shootings were hoaxes.