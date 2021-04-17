Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Drops Plan for ‘America First Caucus’ After Party Leaders Call It ‘Nativist’
‘DOG WHISTLE’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has canceled plans to start a new clique within Congress spewing nativist, xenophobic ideas. A document leaked on Friday detailing plans by Greene to launch the “America First Caucus” with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). A flier promoting the new caucus said it would strive for “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and infrastructure that “befits the progeny of European architecture.” It also warned of the threat “foreign citizens” supposedly pose to American unity. By Saturday afternoon, however, after backlash from even some fellow Republicans, a spokesman for her office told CNN, “The Congresswoman wants to make clear that she is not launching anything. This was an early planning proposal and nothing was agreed to or approved.” Her office had said Friday that the caucus would launch “very soon.”
Republican leaders were swift in their condemnation of Greene’s ideas. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wrote Friday, “The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.” Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-most powerful Republican in the House, wrote, “Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil.” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), however, endorsed the project.