MTG Promises Release of Jan. 6 Tapes to 3 Media Outlets
‘GOOD NEWS’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) teased Wednesday that three media outlets would be granted “unfettered” access to the more than 40,000 hours of security footage from the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. “I’m excited to share the good news that just as I promised the J6 tapes are being released!” the congresswoman tweeted. She went on to say that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who previously granted access only to then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, had given the tapes to reporters with Just the News, American Greatness, and a third outlet, which she did not name. “This is the transparency the American people deserve and I look forward to their reporting!” Greene wrote, adding that the reporters would be allowed to publish stories on the trove beginning Thursday. Greene was previously one of the lawmakers who called Carlson’s exclusive access to the tapes into question, tweeting last month that they needed to be released “to a public on line source so that everyone knows what did and didn’t happen.”