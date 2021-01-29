Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Releases Unhinged Statement About ‘Mob’ Trying to ‘Take Her Out’
DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR
Facing mounting criticism over her penchant for bizarre conspiracy theories and harassment of teenage mass shooting survivors, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) released a dramatic statement on Friday boasting of the donations she has received and claiming she is a MAGA martyr. Claiming there is a “radical, left-wing Democrat mob” that is trying to “take her out,” Greene said she is taking “slings and arrows” to “save our country” before asking her supporters to donate to her campaign account. “Since launching your smear campaign attacks on me,” Greene said, her account had received over $1.6 million in donations. She insisted Republicans not “cower to the mob.”
If Greene’s fellow Republicans condemned her statements—including her call for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to receive a “bullet to the head” and false claims that the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings were not real—they would be next on the “cancel culture” chopping block, she said. In a comment on the Twitter post that contained her statement, the QAnon supporter reminded her followers, “Text MTG to 55444 to show your support!”