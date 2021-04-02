Rep. Greene Ridiculed for ‘Nonsensical’ Bill to Bring Fauci Salary to $0
WHOOPS
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced two bills to Congress on Thursday, one that would reduce the salary of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to $0 “until a new NIAID Administrator is confirmed by the Senate” and another, the “We Will Not Comply Act,” that would require businesses to serve unvaccinated and unmasked customers, among other provisions. Fauci’s position is not a political appointment, however, and does not require Senate confirmation, rendering the “Fire Fauci Act” largely ineffectual. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) wrote on Twitter, “Below is an example of why members of Congress need good staff. Helps prevent us from introducing stupid, nonsensical bills like the one below from @RepMTG.” Greene has refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and on Thursday she posted a frenetic video of herself doing a Crossfit workout with the caption: “This is my COVID protection.”