‘All True’: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Also Supported 9/11, Sandy Hook Conspiracies
UNHINGED
The Parkland shooting isn’t the only school shooting over the past decade that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) thinks was a false flag. In a 2018 post uncovered by Media Matters, the QAnon-supporting now-congresswoman responded “that is all true” to a commentator who asserted that the Parkland and Sandy Hook shootings were “STAGGED [sic],” along with the 1981 assassination attempt of Ronald Reagan and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Earlier this week, Media Matters uncovered a separate post in which Greene wrote that “Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that ‘we need another school shooting’ in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control.” Last week, Twitter suspended Greene for 12 hours for sharing similarly ludicrous theories that the 2020 election was stolen.