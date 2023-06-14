MTG Tells CDC Director She Doesn’t Want Her Staff ‘Educated’ at Hearing
NO KIDDING
In what has proved to be a banner few weeks for Republicans committing unforced errors while questioning witnesses, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exclaimed in a Tuesday meeting of the House Oversight Committee that she didn’t want her staff “educated” by anyone, least of all experts. Interrogating Rochelle Walensky about the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene challenged the outgoing CDC director about what job she planned to take next, asking if it would be “on the board of either Pfizer or Moderna.” Walensky tried to move on to discuss the agency’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, explaining how it tended towards over-reporting. Greene interrupted to accuse her of doing “nothing” about the issue with the system in favor of “[pushing] vaccines.” Walensky replied: “We review all of the things that come into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. I’d be happy to have our staff educate your staff on the matter.” The congresswoman retorted, “I don’t want my staff educated! You should educate the American people about what you’ve done of 1.5 million reports because they feel like you’ve done nothing and continue to say safe and effective [sic].”