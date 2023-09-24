Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweets Hanukkah Menorah Image for Yom Kippur
WRONG HOLIDAY!
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is getting roasted on Twitter (now known as X) after posting a Yom Kippur message featuring an image of a Hanukkah menorah. She swiftly deleted the post without an apology and reposted the original text of the message on her page without the image. “Menorah? Wrong holiday, you anti-Semitic POS,” Brett Meiselas, co-founder of the SuperPac MeidasTouch tweeted. David Weissman commented on the post asking if Greene’s account had been hacked. “Everyone’s making fun of Marjorie Taylor Greene for putting a menorah on her Yom Kippur message, but in her defense she thought it was an eight-pronged Jewish space laser,” Frank Lessner, a former writer for Stephen Colbert, joked on Twitter in response to the post.