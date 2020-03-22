Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in Critical Condition After Fall
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA) is in critical condition after he was diagnosed with pneumonia due to complications from a rib fracture, his office said on Saturday. DeSaulnier’s chief of staff, Betsy Arnold Marr, said the congressman suffered the injury from a “traumatic fall” last week while he was running. DeSaulnier is a survivor of stage four chronic lymphocytic leukemia and has competed in 21 marathons. He tested negative for the novel coronavirus. “Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition,” Arnold Marr said in a statement. “The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”