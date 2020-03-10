Incoming Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Announces Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), President Trump’s incoming chief of staff, is self-quarantining after he came in contact with a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendee who tested positive for the new coronavirus. In a statement, Meadows’ office said he would be in quarantine until Wednesday but that he is experiencing no symptoms. “Out of an abundance of caution, Meadows received testing which came back negative,” the statement read. The news comes after Vice President Mike Pence wouldn’t say whether Trump has been tested for the coronavirus, and some lawmakers who have come in close proximity to the president have all quarantined themselves.