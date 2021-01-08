GOP Lawmaker Who Praised Hitler Apologizes—Then Accuses Critics of Trying to ‘Twist’ Words
‘APOLOGIZE FOR ANY HARM’
Illinois Rep. Mary Miller (R) apologized for praising Hitler in a speech to Trump supporters in front of the Capitol on Tuesday that has since prompted calls for her to resign. “I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth,” Miller, who is newly elected to the U.S. House, wrote in a statement released Friday. But she then went on to blame her critics, saying, “some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs.” During the Tuesday speech, Miller said, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said whoever has the youth has the future.” The congresswoman’s comments spurred outrage and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) has called for Miller’s resignation. In her apology, Miller also affirmed that she is pro-Israel. She thanked Jewish community leaders for their “kindness and forthrightness” in their conversations with her this week.