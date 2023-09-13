CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Peltola Announces Husband’s Tragic Death in Alaska Plane Crash
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Read it at Anchorage Daily News
The husband of Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) died in a plane crash early Wednesday morning in Alaska, her office said in a statement. Few details were available about the crash itself, but Peltola’s office paid tribute to Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. in its statement—saying he had a “delightful sense of humor in the darkest moments,” was “obnoxiously good at everything,” and that family was “most important to him.” Peltola’s office said she was returning to Alaska to be with family, leaving work duties to be handled by her staff in Washington. Eugene Peltola was formerly the director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Alaska from 2017 to 2022. “We are heartbroken for the family’s loss,” said the office’s statement.