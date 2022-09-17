Rep. Matt Gaetz Asked for Pardon in Sex Trafficking Probe, Says Trump Aide
CALLED OUT...AGAIN
Testimony from a former White House staffer given to Jan. 6 investigators offers yet another voice alleging that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asked for a pardon from a sex-trafficking probe in which he’s a principal target. The Washington Post reports that Johnny McEntee, a personal aide to Trump and former director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, told investigators that Gaetz had asked White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for a pardon, and said “if the president could give him a pardon, that would be great.” The paper said it was unclear if the request was made before or after the Capitol riot. Other staffers and Trump associates have also claimed that Gaetz requested a pardon for the Justice Department sex-trafficking probe, include Eric Herschmann, a former senior advisor to Trump, who told a House panel investigating Jan. 6 that Gaetz had requested a pardon “from the beginning of time up until today, for any and all things.” Gaetz is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old about three years ago and paying for her travel around the country.