Rep. Matt Gaetz Flew on Air Force One With Trump Hours Before Self-Quarantine
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is awaiting test results for the novel coronavirus after he interacted with an attendee of last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who tested positive for the virus. Gaetz, who was wearing a biohazard gas mask last week on the House floor, is currently under self-quarantine for a 14-day period. The congressman, however, was seen on Monday boarding the Air Force One aircraft departing from Orlando to Washington, D.C., with President Trump, Politico reported. “Congressman Gaetz had expected COVID-19 to impact Congress, given the elevated frequency of travel and human contact, and demonstrated his concern last week on the House Floor,” a statement on Gaetz’s Twitter page claims, adding that he is “not experiencing symptoms.”