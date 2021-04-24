Rep. Gaetz Investigation Now Includes Possible Public Corruption Allegations: Report
GIFT$
The Department of Justice’s investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is now looking into whether he exchanged political influence for illegal gifts in addition to whether he engaged in sex trafficking, CNN reports. Gaetz traveled to the Bahamas in 2018 along with several young women and Jason Pirozzolo, a doctor and founder of an organization that advocates for expanding medical marijuana legalization. Federal authorities are now investigating whether Pirozzolo gifted Gaetz escorts’ services, hotels, and flights in return for advocacy and sponsoring legislation, which could amount to a charge of public corruption. Gaetz has a track record of advocating for medical marijuana and has supported legislation that would ease certain laws affecting the drug. He is at the center of a Department of Justice sex trafficking investigation over an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old and payments to women for sex.