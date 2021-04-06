Women’s Group Taps ‘Fearless Leader’ Matt Gaetz to Headline Upcoming Event
SPECIAL GUEST
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) will deliver an address to a women’s event at the Trump Doral hotel in mid-April amid an investigation into an alleged sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old that may have breached federal sex trafficking statutes. The Department of Justice is also probing whether Gaetz paid women for sex on various visits to Florida. Gaetz has sent out fundraising messages to supporters in response to the investigation. The upcoming event, the Save America Summit, is hosted by Women for America First, a group that was heavily involved in the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. It was Women for America First that secured the permit for the gathering where former President Donald Trump delivered his address to supporters who later stormed the Capitol building. Women for America First tweeted, “Rep. Matt Gaetz has been a fearless leader in DC. Few members of Congress have been more willing than Matt to stand up & fight on behalf of President Trump & his America First Agenda. We are honored to have @RepMattGaetz speak at the #SaveAmericaSummit!”