CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Rep. Matt Gaetz Confuses Everyone by Wearing Gas Mask for Coronavirus Vote

    WTF

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Twitter/@RepMattGaetz

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) posted a picture of himself wearing a gas mask on the House floor before the chamber took a vote on a coronavirus funding bill on Wednesday. “Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote,” Gaetz wrote in a tweet, which included a picture of him reading the proposed legislation with a gas mask covering his entire face. The virus has sickened over 95,000 worldwide, and has killed over 3,000. At least 11 Americans have died since coronavirus has spread worldwide from Wuhan, China—however there have been no confirmed cases in Washington, D.C.

    Read it at Twitter
    ;