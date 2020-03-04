Rep. Matt Gaetz Confuses Everyone by Wearing Gas Mask for Coronavirus Vote

Read it at Twitter
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) posted a picture of himself wearing a gas mask on the House floor before the chamber took a vote on a coronavirus funding bill on Wednesday. “Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote,” Gaetz wrote in a tweet, which included a picture of him reading the proposed legislation with a gas mask covering his entire face. The virus has sickened over 95,000 worldwide, and has killed over 3,000. At least 11 Americans have died since coronavirus has spread worldwide from Wuhan, China—however there have been no confirmed cases in Washington, D.C.