Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Trip to the Bahamas Scrutinized in Teen Sex Probe: Report
GETAWAY
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took a trip to the Bahamas in late 2018 or early 2019 that federal investigators are now scrutinizing in their probe of Gaetz’s potential violations of federal sex-trafficking statutes. Investigators are attempting to determine whether the escorts were illegally trafficked and whether Gaetz accepted escorts’ services as a quid pro quo for political favors. Gaetz is under investigation for an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old and for potentially paying women for sex. He has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime. On the island trip, Gaetz was accompanied on the trip by Jason Pirozzolo, a hand surgeon and cannabis entrepreneur, who allegedly footed the bill for travel, hotels, and escorts. Pirozzolo declined to comment to CBS News.