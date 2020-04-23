Rep. Maxine Waters Says Her Sister Is Dying From Coronavirus Complications
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) revealed on Thursday that her sister is dying in a Missouri hospital from coronavirus complications. Waters was speaking on the House floor in support of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which is expected to pass a House vote on Thursday for additional funds to be allocated. The legislation provides $370 billion in funding for small business loans as well as $100 billion for hospitals and coronavirus testing. “I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri right now, infected by the coronavirus,” Waters said.
Some of the funding for business loans will be targeted to smaller businesses, particularly mom-and-pop and minority-owned businesses, after criticism that the first round of loans, which were allocated in just a few days, went to many large, publicly-owned businesses and chains. “We need to do much more to help renters, home owners, people experiencing homelessness and mom-and-pop landlords,” Waters said.