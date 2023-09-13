Dem Rep Lays Bare the Hypocrisy of Biden Impeachment in Just 60 Seconds
‘NO CREDIBILITY’
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) was kicking ass and taking names on Wednesday, fuming about the hypocrisy surrounding House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. During a Wednesday morning Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing, Moskowitz dismissed speculative accusations about Biden, saying Republicans ought to look in the mirror. He countered the claim that the Biden family “took money from a foreign entity” by calling out Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, for the $2 billion investment he received from Saudi Arabia. Moskowitz pointed out that Kushner, who only worked on Middle Eastern affairs in the White House thanks to his family ties, was neither an expert on wealth nor the Middle East, yet Republicans didn’t question the ethics of the agreement. He also argued that Republicans hypocritically blamed the Saudis for 9/11 to get clout on social media, while saying zip about Kushner’s cosiness with the Saudi regime. Moskowitz reasoned that the committee had no credibility when many of its members only wanted to look at “one side of the coin.”