Rep. Nancy Mace Endorses Jim Jordan in House Speaker Race
NEW POSITION JUST DROPPED
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in his quest to become Speaker of the House, telling CBS’s Margaret Brennan that “his values, his work ethic, his ability to just run circles around everyone with regard to policy” make him the ideal candidate. Brennan pressed Mace, a vocal defender of those who’ve been sexually abused, on the allegations that Jordan was aware of sexual abuse in Ohio State University’s wrestling program during his time as an assistant coach, but Mace claimed she was unaware of the allegations. Mace was one of the eight GOP House members who voted to revoke the speaker’s gavel from Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last week, writing on Twitter that McCarthy had “not lived up to his word” on promises made to his conference.