Rep. Nancy Mace Says She Declined Sex to Come to Tim Scott’s Prayer Breakfast
TMI
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) may have overshared at Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast on Wednesday when she told fellow attendees that she delayed having sex with her fiancé to make it to the breakfast on time. “When I woke up this morning at 7, I was getting picked up at 7:45. Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast and I got to be on time,’” she said during a speech at the event, admitting that it may have been “a little TMI.” Some pearl-clutching conservatives were horrified at Mace’s comment, with one tweeting, “Imagine the level of disdain one must have for Christians to smile and say this at a prayer breakfast.” Mace wasn’t the only GOP lawmaker to speak at Scott’s breakfast Wednesday—Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave speeches as well. Mace was the only one to bring up fornication, however.