Rep. Nancy Mace’s Ex-Chief of Staff Eyes Run Against Her: Report
BITING THE HAND
South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace’s onetime chief of staff is teeing up a potential primary challenge against her, with Politico reporting Wednesday that the former staffer, Dan Hanlon, is busy meeting with potential donors and campaign staffers. A Republican familiar with Hanlon’s thinking told the outlet, “Hanlon has been pleased with how well the idea has been received and how many people are looking for a Mace alternative, both money people in D.C. and movers and shakers in S.C.” A spokesperson for Mace did not immediately respond to Politico’s request for comment. Hanlon joined Mace’s team in 2021 as her deputy chief of staff after working in the Trump administration for four years. He departed the South Carolina lawmaker’s office last month, with the Washington Examiner reporting that he took the office popcorn machine on the way out the door. A reason for his departure was not given, but a source told the Examiner that Mace presided over a toxic work environment.