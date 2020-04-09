CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Neal Dunn Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) has tested positive for coronavirus, his office confirmed to WTXL. In a statement, Dunn’s office said the lawmaker went to the emergency room on April 6 after “not feeling well” that evening. “After meeting CDC criteria, he was tested for COVID-19 and has received notice that the results came back positive,” the statement read. “Congressman Dunn is feeling great and currently quarantining himself at home per CDC guidelines and working on Phase IV of the Administration’s response to this pandemic. He expects a full recovery soon.” This come after a number of other lawmakers have tested positive for the virus, including fellow Florida Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.