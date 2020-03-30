Rep. Nydia Velázquez Diagnosed With ‘Presumed Coronavirus Infection’

Read it at Twitter
Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) said on Monday that she has been diagnosed with a “presumed coronavirus infection” and is exhibiting mild symptoms of the virus. The congresswoman said she is self-isolating at home after developing “the abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion and stomach upset.” “At the advice of The Attending Physician, neither COVID-19 laboratory testing nor a doctor’s visit was recommended,” Velázquez wrote in a statement. “I am carefully monitoring my symptoms, working remotely and in constant contact with my staff. I’ll continue my work on behalf of New Yorkers as together we overcome this virus. In that regard, I encourage everyone to stay at home and continue practicing social distancing.”