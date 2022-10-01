CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Rep. Paul Gosar Cozies Back Up to White Nationalist Nick Fuentes
DEJA VU
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is back promoting white nationalist Nick Fuentes, despite attempts to distance himself in the past from the alt-right leader—and Fuentes is lapping it up. “Thank you Rep. Gosar!” the Unite the Right attendee said on Telegram after Gosar tweeted out a trailer for the documentary The Most Canceled Man in America, which features Fuentes. Earlier this year, Gosar recorded a speech for Fuentes’ AFPAC gathering then claimed his participation was the result of “miscommunication” when Kevin McCarthy criticized it. Gosar’s congressional office didn't immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment about cozying up to Fuentes again.