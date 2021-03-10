Rep. Paul Gosar Rallies With Racists While His Republican Party Whines About Dr. Seuss

Everything you need to know about the morally disgusting state of the modern Republican Party can be found in the deafening silence about Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, who just tweeted a bizarre meme showing an apparent streetwalker referencing a white supremacist battle cry. This comes after he recently appeared as the keynote speaker at a literal white nationalist convention also attended by former Rep. Steve King of Iowa, whom the GOP stripped of committee assignments for his own embrace of white nationalism back when it at least pretended that was out of bounds.

You might also remember Gosar as the loathsome politician who said the infamous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, where a neo-Nazi and Hitler admirer ran down and murdered anti-racist protester Heather Heyer, was a left-wing plot created by an Obama sympathizer. Gosar, who supports the “white genocide” conspiracy theory, falsely claimed that Jewish American billionaire George Soros had funded the rally. Tapping into the vilest of anti-Semitic tropes, Gosar said of Soros, who survived the Holocaust as a child, “I think he turned in his own people to the Nazis.” His comments were so loathsome that his six siblings actively campaigned against him in 2018 and urged Arizona to vote for the Democrat instead. Gosar is also a supporter of the far-right Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia composed mostly of former military and law enforcement whose members were heavily involved in the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol; the leader of the Arizona chapter says that Gosar told him America was already in a civil war, but “we just haven’t started shooting yet.”

None of that has been enough for GOP leadership to rebuke let alone take power away from Gosar. Gosar spoke at a white supremacist conference organized by Nick Fuentes, who once “jokingly” denied the Holocaust and compared Jews killed in concentration camps to cookies burning in an oven. After Gosar’s keynote, Fuentes addressed the crowd and said, “This country wouldn’t exist without white people, and white people are done being bullied,” and he warned about America losing its “white demographic core.”