Third Republican Signs On to MTG’s Motion to Vacate House Speaker
THIS AGAIN?
Another GOP rep has joined in the revolt led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to oust Speaker Mike Johnson from his leadership. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) signed on to her motion to vacate Friday, citing concerns over the border and his opposition to Ukraine funding. “We need a Speaker who puts America first,” Gosar said in a statement, accusing Johnson of “bending to the reckless demands of warmongers, neo-cons, and the military industrial complex” by supporting Ukraine. His move came three days after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) joined the resolution as a co-sponsor, inching closer to a potential repeat of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s dramatic downfall last autumn. Responding on Tuesday, Johnson chided the hard-right arm of his party for threatening him for doing his job. “It is not helpful to the cause. It is not helpful to the country. It does not help the House Republicans advance our agenda,” he said then. Johnson is unlikely to meet the same doom as McCarthy, at least for now, as Democrats have signaled they’d rescue him.