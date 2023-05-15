Capitol Hill Worker Is One of Nick Fuentes’ ‘Strongest Soldiers’: Report
BAD LOOK
Wade Searle is the digital director for Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). He’s also a loyal follower of Nick Fuentes, a prominent neo-Nazi and white supremacist who has advocated for a “white uprising” to bring Donald Trump into eternal power, Talking Points Memo reports. Searle is a recent high-school graduate who, under the online aliases “Chikken” and “ChikkenRight,” has been a staunch ally to Fuentes during his rise to internet infamy, according to TPM. Searle reportedly served as a moderator for Fuentes’ livestreams and message boards, with Fuentes shouting out his “Chikken” alias by name on multiple occasions. “God bless them,” Fuentes said in one livestream, praising “Chikken” and an additional user. “Strongest soldiers, the strongest soldiers of the movement. God bless and we salute you.”