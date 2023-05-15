CHEAT SHEET
    Capitol Hill Worker Is One of Nick Fuentes’ ‘Strongest Soldiers’: Report

    Erik Uebelacker

    Supporters of the America First ideology and Donald Trump listen to Nick Fuentes as they participate in Stop the Steal and Million MAGA March protests, in Washington, D.C. Nov. 14, 2020.

    Leah Millis/Reuters

    Wade Searle is the digital director for Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). He’s also a loyal follower of Nick Fuentes, a prominent neo-Nazi and white supremacist who has advocated for a “white uprising” to bring Donald Trump into eternal power, Talking Points Memo reports. Searle is a recent high-school graduate who, under the online aliases “Chikken” and “ChikkenRight,” has been a staunch ally to Fuentes during his rise to internet infamy, according to TPM. Searle reportedly served as a moderator for Fuentes’ livestreams and message boards, with Fuentes shouting out his “Chikken” alias by name on multiple occasions. “God bless them,” Fuentes said in one livestream, praising “Chikken” and an additional user. “Strongest soldiers, the strongest soldiers of the movement. God bless and we salute you.”

