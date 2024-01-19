CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Paul Gosar Whines There Aren’t Enough ‘White Recruits’ in Army
Far-right Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) claims that the number of white people being recruited to the U.S. Army has been plummeting because the organization is suffused with “woke Marxist ideologies.” In a fundraising email sent out Wednesday, Gosar wrote that the declining number of white recruits is “a casualty of this cultural skirmish that has left our Army beleaguered and besieged by ‘woke’ ideologies.” Meanwhile, Military.com, which released the report Gosar was responding to, has previously suggested that the lowered enlistment numbers among whites are likely related to the booming job market and the fact that young white men account for a majority of deaths from opioid overdoses.