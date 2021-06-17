Rep. Paul Gosar’s Sister: I ‘Absolutely’ Believe He’s Responsible for Jan. 6
NOT MY BROTHER’S KEEPER
Jennifer Gosar, the sister of “Stop the Steal” enthusiast Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), blasted her brother on Wednesday night, telling CNN that she “absolutely” believes the Trump-boosting lawmaker was responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
With her brother sparking bipartisan backlash for accusing a Capitol Police officer of “executing” Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, Gosar reiterated her past remarks that “there is no one member of Congress more responsible for the attack on the Capitol than Congressman Paul Gosar.” (One of the top organizers of the rally that led to the insurrection has credited Gosar with helping him “boldly scheme up” the protest.)
“I have no evidence to the contrary and it would be at least, you know, a requirement of our congressional body, the Senate and the House, to investigate that,” Gosar told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “I absolutely believe that.”
After saying she holds those funding her brother’s campaign “accountable for not speaking up,” Gosar concluded: “I do still believe my brother was an organizer of, or part-organizer of [the insurrection], and I have no evidence to the contrary to suggest anything different.”