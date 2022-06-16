Informant Told Feds Proud Boys ‘Would Have Killed’ Pence on Jan. 6
TENSE PENCE
A confidential witness for the FBI told federal agents that members of the far-right group the Proud Boys “would have killed” then-Vice President Mike Pence during the Capitol riot “if given a chance,” according to a House investigator probing the events of Jan. 6, 2021. “Make no mistake about the fact that the vice president’s life was in danger,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said at Thursday’s public hearing. The congressman explained that Proud Boy members had gotten within 40 feet of Pence after breaching the Capitol as the vice president was whisked away to a more secure location. The New York Times reported that the informant is not believed to be a member of the Proud Boys, but traveled to Washington, D.C., with Dominic Pezzola, a Proud Boy and insurrectionist charged with conspiracy after smashing the first window at the Capitol. Greg Jacob, Pence’s former chief counsel, testified on Thursday that Donald Trump never called to check on his vice president’s safety during or after the insurrection. Trump did, however, call Pence the morning of Jan. 6 to berate him using “the p-word,” according to The Washington Post.